Punjab govt imposes Section 144 for Ashura

  • Restriction to remain effective from July 20 to 29 across the province
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jul, 2023 06:16pm

The interim Punjab government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 across the province for the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram (from July 20 to 29), Aaj News reported.

A notification issued by the Home Department said that the move was aimed at prioritising public safety and upholding law and order.

The notification includes various restrictions aimed at ensuring security during religious observances. These restrictions prohibit initiating new processions, gatherings, and activities that may disturb public order.

Furthermore, using knives, swords, and sticks during processions has been strictly restricted.

To guarantee the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, authorities have also forbidden people from standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

This measure is being implemented to prevent accidents or incidents arising from overcrowding or unsafe behavior.

Moreover, to minimise the risks associated with motorcycle-related incidents during the climax of the religious observance on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, a ban on pillion riding has been implemented to reduce the number of people on the roads and mitigate the potential for accidents while maintaining public safety.

