Infantino urges fans to ‘seize moment’ on eve of Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND: FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged fans to “seize the moment” Wednesday and snap up Women’s World Cup tickets, with the opening match yet to sell out on the eve of the tournament.

There have long been concerns about sales in New Zealand, which will stage the opening game on Thursday when the co-hosts face Norway at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia play the Republic of Ireland in the second game on Thursday in a sell-out at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which can hold about 80,000 fans.

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said that 1.375 million tickets have been sold for the month-long tournament, surpassing the overall figure for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

That tournament had 24 teams, compared to 32 for the upcoming one.

As of Wednesday, tickets were still available on FIFA’s official website for almost all World Cup matches, including New Zealand’s clash with former champions Norway and both semi-finals.

“My only message that I want to get out here is seize the moment, be proud of what you have been able to achieve here, in New Zealand, in Australia,” Infantino told reporters in Auckland.

“Be proud of what will be the biggest event – not just sports event – that has been organised here so far,” he added at a press conference that was far more low key than his interventions at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Today I feel tired because I just landed, but I feel very happy,” he said in a playful nod to a controversial speech he delivered in Doha when he claimed to feel “gay”, “disabled” and “a migrant worker”.

New Zealand will stage 29 matches out of a total of 64 during the month-long World Cup.

Jane Patterson, the World Cup’s chief operating officer in New Zealand, said earlier this week that the total number of tickets sold for games in the country stood at just over 320,000.

“The number of tickets sold already a month ago exceeded the number of tickets sold in total in France,” said Samoura, sitting alongside Infantino, who was noticeably more reserved than usual.

“Our expectation in terms of numbers is reached.

“However, we still have tickets available for some matches so my only plea is don’t wait until the last moment.”

New Zealand eye historic victory

While Australia, led by one of the world’s best players in Sam Kerr, are hoping to make the most of home advantage to go far into the knockout rounds, New Zealand’s aims are much more modest.

The Football Ferns, ranked 26th in the world, have never won a match in any of their five previous appearances at the tournament.

“Our goal is pretty clear. We want to win our first World Cup match. We want to make it out of the group,” captain Ali Riley said ahead of meeting a Norway side featuring former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

“This is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up their love for football,” added New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova.

The co-hosts and Norway are in Group A along with debutants the Philippines and Switzerland, while Australia and Ireland are in Group B with Nigeria and Olympic champions Canada.

Holders the United States, who are aiming to win an unprecedented third consecutive title and a fifth overall, begin their campaign against minnows Vietnam in Auckland on Saturday.

The biggest challenges to the reigning champions are expected to come from last year’s Euro winners England, who start against Haiti on Saturday, and Germany, who do not play their opening match until Monday.