BAFL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.32%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
BOP 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
DGKC 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.69%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HBL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUBC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.04%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.51%)
OGDC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.92%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.58%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.57%)
PIOC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.24%)
PPL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.06%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.89%)
TRG 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.67%)
UNITY 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 33.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,756 Increased By 18.5 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,199 Increased By 189.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,117 Increased By 150.8 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Infantino urges fans to ‘seize moment’ on eve of Women’s World Cup

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2023 12:47pm

AUCKLAND: FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged fans to “seize the moment” Wednesday and snap up Women’s World Cup tickets, with the opening match yet to sell out on the eve of the tournament.

There have long been concerns about sales in New Zealand, which will stage the opening game on Thursday when the co-hosts face Norway at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia play the Republic of Ireland in the second game on Thursday in a sell-out at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which can hold about 80,000 fans.

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said that 1.375 million tickets have been sold for the month-long tournament, surpassing the overall figure for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

That tournament had 24 teams, compared to 32 for the upcoming one.

As of Wednesday, tickets were still available on FIFA’s official website for almost all World Cup matches, including New Zealand’s clash with former champions Norway and both semi-finals.

“My only message that I want to get out here is seize the moment, be proud of what you have been able to achieve here, in New Zealand, in Australia,” Infantino told reporters in Auckland.

“Be proud of what will be the biggest event – not just sports event – that has been organised here so far,” he added at a press conference that was far more low key than his interventions at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Today I feel tired because I just landed, but I feel very happy,” he said in a playful nod to a controversial speech he delivered in Doha when he claimed to feel “gay”, “disabled” and “a migrant worker”.

New Zealand will stage 29 matches out of a total of 64 during the month-long World Cup.

Jane Patterson, the World Cup’s chief operating officer in New Zealand, said earlier this week that the total number of tickets sold for games in the country stood at just over 320,000.

“The number of tickets sold already a month ago exceeded the number of tickets sold in total in France,” said Samoura, sitting alongside Infantino, who was noticeably more reserved than usual.

“Our expectation in terms of numbers is reached.

“However, we still have tickets available for some matches so my only plea is don’t wait until the last moment.”

New Zealand eye historic victory

While Australia, led by one of the world’s best players in Sam Kerr, are hoping to make the most of home advantage to go far into the knockout rounds, New Zealand’s aims are much more modest.

The Football Ferns, ranked 26th in the world, have never won a match in any of their five previous appearances at the tournament.

“Our goal is pretty clear. We want to win our first World Cup match. We want to make it out of the group,” captain Ali Riley said ahead of meeting a Norway side featuring former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

“This is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up their love for football,” added New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova.

The co-hosts and Norway are in Group A along with debutants the Philippines and Switzerland, while Australia and Ireland are in Group B with Nigeria and Olympic champions Canada.

Holders the United States, who are aiming to win an unprecedented third consecutive title and a fifth overall, begin their campaign against minnows Vietnam in Auckland on Saturday.

The biggest challenges to the reigning champions are expected to come from last year’s Euro winners England, who start against Haiti on Saturday, and Germany, who do not play their opening match until Monday.

FIFA Gianni Infantino FIFA Women’s World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Infantino urges fans to ‘seize moment’ on eve of Women’s World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

Military trials: SC resumes hearing

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Read more stories