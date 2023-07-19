BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
WWF improving workers’ welfare under Bilawal’s ‘guidance’: Turi

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has delivered a stellar performance, significantly improving the welfare of workers under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, along with Zulfiqar Haider, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary of WWF, have played key roles in this success. During the present government’s tenure, the WWF has experienced substantial growth in its receipts, indicating a strong commitment to workers’ well-being.

In the financial year 2021-2022, the WWF recorded receipts of Rs14 billion, which witnessed an impressive surge in the subsequent financial year, reaching Rs50 billion. This remarkable increase in funding showcases the government’s dedication to uplifting workers and their families throughout the country.

One of the accomplishments of the WWF under the PPP government has been the successful clearance of all backlogs related to marriage grants, death grants, educational scholarships across the country, and sending of 67 workers to perform Hajj after the lapse of two years as Hajj remained suspended due to the Covid-19.

Marriage grant increased from Rs200,000 to Rs400,000, while death grant increased from Rs400,000 to 800,000. Transport amount of Rs1,500 paid to workers and their children has been increased to Rs6,000.

Uniform amount of Rs4,500 paid to workers and their children has been increased to Rs9,000. Books/stationery amount of Rs7,000 paid to workers and their children has been increased to Rs14,000, moreover 3,738 educational scholarships amounting to Rs147,394,591 disbursed.

Facilitation Centre at WWF to facilitate workers was inaugurated. This achievement has provided much-needed support to workers and their families during important life events, ensuring their financial stability and overall well-being.

Furthermore, the government has introduced a range of new welfare schemes through the WWF. These initiatives include the provision of ambulances to hospitals in newly-merged areas of the FATA in KPK, establishment of a community centre in newly-merged areas of FATA in KPK, provision of hearing aid, prosthetic/artificial limb/joint and implant, financial aid, electricity box rechargeable solar package with 4x LED Lights + 1 x dc 12 V pedestal fan + mobile charging 10+ hours, sewing machine, bicycle, wheelchair (foldable, chronic diseases treatment, solar training, E-Commerce training, VTI at Zone-V, university, medical, bio-medical lab and technology training and distribution of laptops. These welfare schemes have significantly improved the lives of workers, providing them with essential resources and support for a better quality of life.

The commitment of the WWF and the collaborative efforts of the PPP chairman, the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and other officials have been instrumental in achieving these remarkable results.

The government’s emphasis on workers’ welfare and the effective utilisation of the WWF’s resources have played a pivotal role in elevating the living standards of workers in Pakistan.

