BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PPL 68.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.3 (0.21%)
BR30 15,791 Increased By 6.8 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,151 Increased By 108.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,996 Increased By 30.8 (0.19%)
Smith holds back tears as he returns Claret Jug ahead of British Open

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 09:42am

A year after Cameron Smith staged a spectacular comeback to win the British Open, the Australian said he was fighting back the tears as he returned the Claret Jug ahead of this year’s tournament.

Smith came from four shots behind at St Andrews to win the 150th British Open last year, becoming the first Australian to do so since Greg Norman in 1993.

The 29-year-old said the trophy had since become a permanent fixture in his office until he parted with it on Monday ahead of the year’s final major, which tees off at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake on Thursday.

“It’s nice to be back, I just had to hand back the trophy there. I thought I was going to do all right but I was actually holding back from tears. A bit of a moment that crept up on me,” Smith told reporters.

“It wasn’t hard to hand it back, I wasn’t like not letting it go. But it was just a bit of a moment that I guess you don’t think about and then all of a sudden it’s there.”

When he was told he could win it back on Sunday, Smith laughed and added: “That would be nice. That’s what I’ve been saying to all my mates. It’ll only be a week and we’ll be drinking out of it again.

“You never know, sometimes you can play your best golf at major championships and you can run fourth or fifth. Hopefully it’s another week like last year and I’m back with the trophy.

US Open co-leader Clark blasts ‘twilight golf’

“Hopefully I can get it back. I want that thing back so bad.” Smith said the most fun he had with the trophy was when he returned home and celebrated the victory at his local club.

“For a little country club outside of Brisbane to have the Claret Jug in it was a pretty cool moment,” he added.

Cameron Smith golf British Open

