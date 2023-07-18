Karachi: first meeting of City Council marred by uproar

KARACHI: The first meeting of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) City Council after three years descended into chaos and resembled a fish market on Monday.

The proceedings, which lasted a mere 40 minutes, were marred by sloganeering, uproar, and a complete disregard for addressing the urgent issues plaguing the megacity.

The inaugural session of the city council was held under the leadership of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

The atmosphere quickly deteriorated as council members engaged in shouting slogans.

Despite the chaos, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defector Asad Aman was granted an opportunity to speak. This decision sparked strong protests from other PTI members, resulting in a rapid escalation of tensions within the chamber.

The situation devolved into physical altercations and disorderly conduct.

Regrettably, due to the persisting commotion, no significant matters concerning the city’s problems or proposed construction and development schemes were discussed during the tumultuous gathering.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his disappointment during a subsequent press conference, stating his desire to foster collaboration among council members. He laid blame on the members of JI and PTI, accusing them of preventing the meeting from proceeding in an orderly and productive manner.

Condolences were offered on the death of Member City Council Farida Majeed and former Federal Minister Sher Muhammad Baloch and prayers were offered for the deceased, while a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was passed in which the council demanded that the ambassador of Sweden be expelled from the country.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Murtaza Wahab welcomed all members of the City Council and expressed hope that all members will work for the betterment of the city. He said that we will work in every UC and there will be equal treatment with all members, we will work with everyone including the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami.

“We will connect the hearts, make Karachi the cradle of peace; we want to solve the problems of Karachi with understanding, People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties have to serve Karachi together,” he said adding that time will tell who served Karachi and who did mere politics,” he said.

At the introductory meeting of the City Council, at the invitation of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, PTI Parliamentary Leader Asad Aman, PML-N Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Feroze, Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam spoke.

Asad Aman said that we are standing for the development of Karachi, if Karachi moves, the whole country will move and develop.

Muhammad Feroze congratulated the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam invited all the parties present in the Council to work together for the development of the city, after which Mayor Karachi declared the meeting over.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023