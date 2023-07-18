BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Jul 18, 2023
Markets

China’s June coal output rebounds

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

BEIJING: China’s average daily coal production rebounded in June from a six-month low in the prior month, official data showed on Monday, as miners ramped up output to meet increasing demand for power amid a heatwave in the country.

China churned out 390.1 million metric tons of coal last month, up 2.5% from a year earlier, and up 1.2% from May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

The daily production in June was equivalent to 13 million metric tons, up from 12.43 million metric tons in May, which marked the lowest level since October 2022. Coal output during the first half of 2023 reached 2.3 billion metric tons, 4.4% higher than the same period last year.

China’s mining safety watchdog has tightened inspections since late June after two deadly accidents occurred in the Shanxi and Liaoning provinces, limiting some production.

Chinese mines are known to be among the deadliest in the world and the country has carried out several rounds of mining safety checks since late February following an accident in Inner Mongolia that killed dozens of people.

coal NBS China coal Chinese mines

