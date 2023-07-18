KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 167,589 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,969 tonnes of import cargo and 53,620 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 113,969 comprised of 85,723 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 5,696 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,973 tonnes of Canola, 1,679 tonnes of Lentils, 4,300 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 10,598 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,620 comprised of 51,205 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 779 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,636 tonnes of Cement.

-Nearly, 8595 containers comprising of 4855 containers import and 3740 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1006 of 20’s and 1329 of 40’s loaded while 101 of 20’s and 545 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 635 of 20’s and 835 of 40’s loaded containers while 35 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 09 ships namely, Chem Siyoo, Elenore, Cscl Jupiter, Olympia, Cypress, Emelda, Cma Cgm Figaro, Gfs Prime, Navios Jasmine arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 11 ships namely, Aquarius Honor, Kmtc Colombo, Jeil Crystal, Ever Ulysses, Dsm Capella, Wan Hai 627, Cscl Jupiter, Eva Manila, Chem Sinyoo, Cypress have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and Jenz Oldendorff sailed out to sea on 17th July, 2023.

A cargo volume of 84,909tonnes, comprising36,874 tones imports Cargo and 48,035 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,313 Containers (607 TEUs Imports and 2,706 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, DM-Dragon and Al-Daayen& another ship, Maersk Boston carrying Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 17th July, while two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Greenwich are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023.

