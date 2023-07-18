BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Need stressed to ease arms licensing process

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: To bring transparency to the process of issuing arms licences, the special committee on arms licenses on Monday said that the lengthy process should be made easy.

The special committee which met here with Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair, said that the procedural complications for obtaining arms licences in the country have been made very complicated due to which even the lawmakers had to face difficulty in getting an arms licence.

“What to talk of an ordinary citizen as parliamentarians could not get an arms licence in due course of time,” he regretted.

The special panel directed that Rana Sanaullah-led Interior Ministry make the procedure for getting an arms licence in consultation with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

It also directed the Nadra chairman to brief the committee about the issues and complications faced by the people in getting an arms licence.

He said that the panel would issue necessary measures after getting a detailed briefing from the Nadra about the issue.

He also directed the Interior Ministry to expedite the process of issuing arms licences to lawmakers as they are also facing hardships in getting arms licences.

At the outset of the meeting, the additional secretary for Interior Ministry apprised the committee about the efforts made by the ministry to ease the arms licensing procedure and the problems faced by the people in this regard.

Ghulam Mustafa Shah arms licensing process

