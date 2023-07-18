KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 17, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Securities Avanceon Ltd 30,000 53.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 53.15 Topline Securities Bata (Pak) 2,500 1737.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 1737.00 Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 10,000 55.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 55.09 Topline Securities Engro Polymer 20,000 44.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 44.01 Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 30,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 11.00 ASDA Sec. Habib Bank 400,000 80.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 80.95 ASDA Sec. Hub Power Co. 175,000 81.50 Fortune Sec. 3,844 79.49 MRA Securities 2,500 80.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,344 81.44 Topline Securities Ittehad Chem. 146,500 39.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,500 39.93 MRA Securities Meezan Bank 500 111.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 111.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 1,500 4.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.50 Shaffi Securities Roshan Packages 4 12.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 12.50 Topline Securities Telecard Limited 295,000 8.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 295,000 8.29 Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 1,500 47.19 MRA Securities 10,000 48.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 47.89 Topline Securities Tri-Star Power 60,000 10.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 10.40 AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.32 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,188,848 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023