KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 17, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Securities Avanceon Ltd 30,000 53.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 53.15
Topline Securities Bata (Pak) 2,500 1737.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 1737.00
Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 10,000 55.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 55.09
Topline Securities Engro Polymer 20,000 44.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 44.01
Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 30,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 11.00
ASDA Sec. Habib Bank 400,000 80.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 80.95
ASDA Sec. Hub Power Co. 175,000 81.50
Fortune Sec. 3,844 79.49
MRA Securities 2,500 80.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,344 81.44
Topline Securities Ittehad Chem. 146,500 39.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,500 39.93
MRA Securities Meezan Bank 500 111.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 111.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 1,500 4.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.50
Shaffi Securities Roshan Packages 4 12.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 12.50
Topline Securities Telecard Limited 295,000 8.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 295,000 8.29
Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 1,500 47.19
MRA Securities 10,000 48.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 47.89
Topline Securities Tri-Star Power 60,000 10.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 10.40
AKD Sec. WorldCall Telecom 10,000,000 1.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.32
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,188,848
===========================================================================================
