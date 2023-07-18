BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Jul 18, 2023
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 17, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Securities           Avanceon Ltd                              30,000         53.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  30,000         53.15
Topline Securities           Bata (Pak)                                 2,500       1737.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,500       1737.00
Topline Securities           D.G.K.Cement                              10,000         55.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         55.09
Topline Securities           Engro Polymer                             20,000         44.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000         44.01
Brains Securities            Ghani Glo Hol                             30,000         11.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  30,000         11.00
ASDA Sec.                    Habib Bank                               400,000         80.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 400,000         80.95
ASDA Sec.                    Hub Power Co.                            175,000         81.50
Fortune Sec.                                                            3,844         79.49
MRA Securities                                                          2,500         80.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 181,344         81.44
Topline Securities           Ittehad Chem.                            146,500         39.93
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 146,500         39.93
MRA Securities               Meezan Bank                                  500        111.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        111.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Int.Bulk                               1,500          4.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500          4.50
Shaffi Securities            Roshan Packages                                4         12.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       4         12.50
Topline Securities           Telecard Limited                         295,000          8.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 295,000          8.29
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             The Searle Co.                             1,500         47.19
MRA Securities                                                         10,000         48.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  11,500         47.89
Topline Securities           Tri-Star Power                            60,000         10.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  60,000         10.40
AKD Sec.                     WorldCall Telecom                     10,000,000          1.32
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          1.32
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,188,848
===========================================================================================

