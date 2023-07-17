Major Gulf bourse in red on falling oil prices

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Monday tracking oil prices lower, with the Dubai index on course to snap five sessions of gains.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - extended their decline into a second session after China’s second-quarter growth came in weaker than expected, fuelling concern about demand in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer, while Libya resumed production during the weekend.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% drop in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1% decrease in Riyad Bank.

The kingdom will continue its cooperation with Japan as a clean hydrogen and recycled carbon fuels provider, state TV reported the Saudi energy minister as saying on Sunday.

However, Almarai Co advanced 2.6% after reporting a rise in quarterly net profit.

Also, the food and beverage company has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, on course to snap five sessions of gains, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority losing 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% as lacklustre Chinese economic data were not as bad as the worst fears, but still stoked market impatience with the lack of major fiscal stimulus from Beijing.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 0.8% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.