BAFL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.95%)
BIPL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (18.23%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
DGKC 55.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
FABL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.27%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
HBL 78.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.95%)
PPL 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.42%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.11%)
SSGC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 104.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.92%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 4,530 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 31 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,114 Increased By 46.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,991 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares inch lower weighed by miners; RBA minutes in focus

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 01:00pm

Australian shares ticked lower on Monday to halt a 4-session long winning streak as mining and energy stocks fell ahead of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) July policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slide 0.1% to 7,298.5 points at close of trade.

Traders will closely assess minutes of the RBA’s July policy meeting on Tuesday for insights into its future rate trajectory.

A Reuters Poll suggests the central bank could deliver a 25 basis points rate hike in August, following its decision to keep rates steady this month.

Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; new RBA governor appointed

Meanwhile, the country’s June unemployment rate data is due on Thursday, wherein a “strong labour force number could make a 25% hike likely”, said IG’s Tony Sycamore.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, however, on Sunday forecast an increase in the nation’s jobless rate from near a 48-year low due to higher interest rates and slowing global growth.

On the domestic bourse, miners edged down 0.9% and snapped a four-session rally, as traders weighed a mixed bag of economic data from China against hopes for more stimulus.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd rose 2.7% as the company met the lower-end of its full-year outlook despite reporting a 20% slump in fourth-quarter production.

Energy stocks crept 0.8% lower as a slowdown in China’s GDP growth in the second quarter fuelled concerns about demand in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos slumped 0.9% and 1.8% respectively.

Banks, meanwhile, jumped 0.4% and touched an 11-week high. Three out of the “big four” banks added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Sector major consumer stocks Wesfarmers added 0.6% while Aristocrat Leisure edged up 1.5%

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% at 11,938.92.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares inch lower weighed by miners; RBA minutes in focus

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

POL products: Rupee slide arrest has helped govt cut prices: PM

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves extension of time

Oil slides more than 1% as Chinese GDP dents demand hopes

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 312 after De Silva ton

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Read more stories