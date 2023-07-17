BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Speakers say Bhittai introduced Rumi to Sindh

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

HYDERABAD: Writers and Intellectuals termed modern Sufism as theory of social reforms and said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai introduced Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi to Sindh.

Under the auspicious of Bazm-e-Rooh Rehan and in collaboration with Anjuman Ghlaman-e-Qalandar Sindh, the launching ceremony of the book “Rumi Ji Otaq” written by the well-known thinker, poet and writer Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandri, was held at Dr. Nabi Bux Baloch Auditorium of Sindhi Language Authority.

While addressing the ceremony the Secretary General of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo said that saints and mystics have guided the peoples in the right way and raised the voice of truth against cruel rulers and denied their slavery for the help of mankind.

Taj Joyo said that Maulana Rumi was not a Sufi of renounce of the world, but he remained connected with the people for the welfare and the betterment of the society, while the Otaqs of Sindh are actually the institutes of wisdom and knowledge, where love has always taught how to overcome greed and fear. He said that Syed Ghulam Hyder Qalandri has used Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai’s poems in the best way in his articles.

Syed Ghulam Hyder Qalandri, the author of the book, said that Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi was introduced by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in Sindh, while modern Sufism is the theory of solving the problems and sufferings of the people, which rejects the traditional Peeri-Muridi, religious bigotry and the cruelty.

Writer Mahmood Mughal said that due to modern Sufism, the people of Sindh are against bigotry and religious fanaticism, in every era, many characters are born, who make sacrifices to bring people to the right path. He said that 23 books written by Syed Ghulam Haider Qalandri have proved to be a torch for the youth.

Well-known writer Syed Zawar Naqvi said that “Rumi ji Otaq” was written by Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah from the heart of his eyes, in which the real purpose of Sufism is explained.

Well-known writer Idrees Jatoi said that several centuries before of the human rights resolution approved by the United Nations in 1947, the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) in his last sermon, gives the concept of great human rights, which proved that all human beings are equal.

Well-known writer Mansoor Qadir Junejo said that the land of Sindh has given the message of the love of people all over the world; the candles of Sufism are still lightning in Sindh.

Writer Altaf Malkani said that the Sufis in the spiritual centers of Sindh have promoted their ideals, but the Qalandari Sufis have rejected outdated traditions and expanded modern Sufism useful to the people.

On the Occasion Salim Channa, Dr. Ashraf Samo, Hakim Mahar, Wahid Kandharo, Sher Khan Panhwer, Chetan Manghwar, Muhammad Akram and others were also addressed.

