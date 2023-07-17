BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Power breakdown hits water supply

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

KARACHI: A 72-inch diameter pipeline No. 5 was affected following a power breakdown at Karachi’s Dhabeji water pumping station on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Water Corporation told the media that the corporation officials reached the site and inspected the pipeline.

On the other hand, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmad ordered the staff to restore the line as early as possible, while a chief engineer said that work on its restoration was going on at a brisk pace and that it would be completed within the next 24 hours.

He said water was being supplied to the city through alternate lines.

Water Supply Power breakdown Dhabeji water pumping station

