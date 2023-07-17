Governor for promotion of religious, cultural tourism

LAHORE: Expressing his determination and desire for promotion of tourism, especially religious and cultural tourism,

Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that not only there are monuments of Buddha in Taxila, but the Fasting Buddha in Lahore Museum is one of the most valuable and rare antiquities in the world.

“The saplings planted by the king, queen and the princess of Thailand, have become trees today, which is a sign of long lasting friendship of Pakistan and Thailand,” he said while talking to the Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University, Anil Sakya, who along with the Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Karachaiwong met him, here at the Governor House Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor welcomed World Buddhist University Honorary Rector Anil Sakya, and Thailand Ambassador Chakrid Karachaiwong to Pakistan, Punjab and the historic city of Lahore. He said that the people of different civilizations should develop relations with one another. “Pakistan and Thailand enjoy cordial relations since ancient times and have been connected through common cultural linkage of Gandhara civilization,” he said, adding, “Even today the Thai Pathans from this region are a sign of these relations.”

The governor expressed his determination that together we should strive for promoting love in this world, ending hatred and making the world a better place.

Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University Anil Sakya expressed his happiness that a symposium on Ghandhara civilisation was held in Islamabad from 11 to 13 July, which was an important step in cultural diplomacy. He said that the people of Pakistan gave him a lot of love during his stay. He said that when he will go back to Thailand he will convey the message of Pakistani people’s love to the Thai people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023