TDAP taking part in Imam Abu Hanifa expo, trade fair

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is participating in the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, 2023 being organized by Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce Industries (ACCI) in Kabul from 16th–22nd July, 2023.

It is a B2B event. According to TDAP, the purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.

The TDAP selected twenty-two leading Pakistani companies from the agriculture machinery, construction materials, auto motives, cables, tyres, crockery and pharmaceutical sectors to participate and exhibit their products in the exhibition.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan Afghanistan relations that trade promotion is taking place through participation in an expo at such a large scale.

The TDAP spokesperson said the Chief Executive of TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, was invited as chief guest of the event. He, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, appreciated the arrangements made by the Afghan government for this Trade Fair.

He thanked the Afghan government for providing business opportunities to Pakistani exhibitors and mentioned that these opportunities would further widen the business-to-business relations between the two fraternal neighbours.

He pressed the Afghan government to offer preferential treatment to Pakistani business community. He also offered the Afghan business community to get them registered on TDAP’s Trade Portal to access business opportunities internationally.

He shared with the audience that Pakistan has granted massive tariff concession on Afghan fruits and vegetables exports to Pakistan.

He expressed his views that the Afghan government should make business friendly investment policies to attract investments particularly from neighbouring countries. He advised them to strengthen their value chains. He also appreciated the initiative of cotton cultivation at large scale in Afghanistan and deemed it a significant step towards rebuilding the economy.

After the inaugural ceremony, Zubair Motiwala visited Pakistan Pavilion in the exhibition. He assured all the exhibitors that the TDAP will always assist them in trade related matters.

Zubair Motiwala held a meeting the other day with Alhaj Noorudin Aziz, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce.

High ranking Afghan officials from the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Industry and Commerce were also present. Both sides stressed the need to enhance trade ties. The meeting was followed by a dinner.

It is expected that around 700,000 visitor will visit the exhibition.

