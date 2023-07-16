BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Putin says Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘not successful’

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2023 05:12pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s counteroffensive, launched last month to push back Moscow’s forces, was failing.

Ukraine began its highly anticipated fightback after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

“All enemy attempts to break through our defences… they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy is not successful”, Putin said in a televised interview broadcast Sunday.

‘Not one’ Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin

Ukraine on Friday conceded difficult battles.

“Today it’s advancing not so quickly,” The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, told reporters.

Kyiv said Friday its troops had advanced nearly two kilometres along the southern front over the past week.

Mykola Urshalovych, a senior representative of the National Guard, told reporters that troops had moved towards the occupied southern city of Melitopol during the ongoing offensive.

On Sunday, the army said it was pursuing offensive operations toward Melitopol and Berdyansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the slow delivery of promised arms was delaying Kyiv’s counteroffensive, and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

