Ukrainian FM due on 20th

ISLAMABAD: The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is likely to visit Pakistan next week. Official sources said that Dmytro Kuleba would visit Pakistan on July 20.

During his stay in Pakistan, Kuleba will meet his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and likely to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military authorities. However, there was no official confirmation on either side about the visit.

It may be noted that Islamabad maintains a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Last year, FM Bilawal reiterated Pakistan’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that Islamabad was not taking sides.

“We would not be taking sides as we are sick and tired of wars and conflicts,” the minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera.