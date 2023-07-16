NJHP to resume power generation by end-month

LAHORE: The 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project is all set to resume electricity generation by the end of this month as restoration work in the tail race tunnel of the project was nearing completion.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) on Saturday visited the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project to review in detail the restoration work carried out for strengthening the tail race tunnel and preparedness level relating to resumption of power generation from the project. The chief executive officer, project director, consultants and contractors were also present during the visit.

The project’s restoration team briefed the Wapda chairman that the task of concrete lining in collapsed area of the tail race tunnel has been accomplished.

In addition, the rest of the affected portions in the 3.5 km-long tunnel have also been strengthened through lattice girder, rock bolting and shotcrete. Sweeping and cleanliness of the tail race tunnel will commence during the next week.

