Zardari to stay in Lahore for a few days

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has decided to camp in Lahore after meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

Political circles are taking it as a big progress on the political scene of Punjab as Asif Zardari is likely to meet Jahangir Tareen, head of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, during his stay in the city. According to sources, he will condole with Jahangir Tareen on the death of his brother besides discussing the political scene in the province.

Asif Ali Zardari will stay in Lahore for a few days. The sources said Zardari will also hold more political meetings in Lahore while a large number of factions who left the PTI are likely to join the People’s Party.

The former president is also likely to hold a big political gathering in the city, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023