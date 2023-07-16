Public hearing of 2 projects

LAHORE: A public hearing of two upcoming projects, including the construction of a link road connecting Ferozepur Road (at Irfa Kareem) and Pine Avenue and an underpass at Bedian Road near Lahore Ring Road was held at the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Sports Complex here on Saturday. The LDA officer, environment department officers, stakeholders, local residents and citizens participated in the public hearing.

During the public hearing, the citizens and stakeholders were briefed about the details and benefits of both the projects. LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and project directors gave the briefings while the officers from the environment department and LDA answered citizens’ questions.

