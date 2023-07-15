BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2023 10:03am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

From selling street food in Mumbai to winning the player-of-the-match award in his Test debut in Roseau, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is international cricket’s latest rags-to-riches story.

India thumped West Indies by an innings and 141 runs inside three days, a victory set up by Jaiswal’s 171, which helped the visitors rack up 421-5 before they declared their innings.

It was a stellar display by the 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who moved to Mumbai when he was 12. There he would sell ‘pani-puri’, a traditional Indian snack, for pocket money and sleep in tents until a coach took him under his wing.

The left-handed batsman has impressed in domestic cricket and was adjudged player-of-the-tournament in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020 after which Rajasthan Royals splashed out 24 million Indian rupees ($292,508) to sign him for the Indian Premier League.

With India looking for a left-right combination at the top, especially after Shubman Gill requested to move down to number three, Jaiswal was picked to partner captain Rohit Sharma and the debutant impressed immediately at the Windsor Park.

“I used to think about playing for my country when I was young,” Jaiswal said after collecting his player-of-the-match award.

“Emotional moment for me but this is just the start.”

“A lot of people have helped me in this journey. I want to thank each and everyone…I want to thank the selectors and captain for showing faith and allowing me to express.”

Rohit said he never doubted Jaiswal’s talent and, during their opening partnership, kept telling the debutant that he belonged at the Test level.

“We knew about it (his talent). He’s shown us in the past couple of years that he’s ready for this big stage,” Rohit said.

“He came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well.”

“In the middle, it was just about having a chat, letting him know, ‘You belong here.’

“That is the most important thing, because when you’re playing your first Test match, you kind of keep asking yourself whether you belong here or not.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal INDIA VS WEST INDIES TEST

Comments

1000 characters

From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Read more stories