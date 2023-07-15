Governor for empowering women

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said on Friday that no country can progress without empowering the women.

Talking to a delegation of women led by President Muslim League (N) Lahore, Women's Wing, Sadia Taimur, here at Governor House, the governor said that Muslim League (N) had taken many initiatives including all women universities and Women on Wheels to empower women in its previous tenures.

He said that the government made strenuous efforts and steered the country out of the economic crisis. He said that politics is the name of public service, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government is taking many steps for the welfare of the people and providing them with basic facilities.

He further said that the supreme leader of PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is respected all over the world as a statesman and he is using his energies for the welfare of his country and nation.

He said that martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country are given great respect and status all over the world, adding that on May 9, the memorials of martyrs were desecrated and army installations were attacked under a plan which was unforgivable crime.

Sadia Taimur said they are grateful to Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for honoring women office bearers of the party.

Later, the governor went to the residence of Member National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq where he condoled with him on the death of his nephew and recited Fatiha. He prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and give bereaved the courage to bear this loss with patience and perseverance.

