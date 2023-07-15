KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 14, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.24
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.12
FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mill 500 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 18.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 18.29
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 102,000 133.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 133.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 11,758,000 9.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,758,000 9.14
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 42.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 42.67
Aba Ali H. Sec. Gul Ahmed 500 18.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 18.01
Aba Ali H. Sec. Hum Network 500 5.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 5.97
AKD Sec. Lalpir Power 500,000 20.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.48
Ghani Osman Sec. Octopus Digital 10,000 45.10
Msmaniar Financials 20,000 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 48.37
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 1,500 4.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.57
Fikrees Pak Refinery 500 17.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.25
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.11
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.29
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 23,136,500
===========================================================================================
