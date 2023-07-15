KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 14, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.24 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.12 FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mill 500 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 18.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 18.29 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 102,000 133.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 133.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 11,758,000 9.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,758,000 9.14 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 42.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 42.67 Aba Ali H. Sec. Gul Ahmed 500 18.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 18.01 Aba Ali H. Sec. Hum Network 500 5.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 5.97 AKD Sec. Lalpir Power 500,000 20.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.48 Ghani Osman Sec. Octopus Digital 10,000 45.10 Msmaniar Financials 20,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 48.37 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 1,500 4.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.57 Fikrees Pak Refinery 500 17.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.25 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.11 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.29 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 23,136,500 ===========================================================================================

