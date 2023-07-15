BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 14, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Adamjee Life Ass.                      1,500,000         14.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500,000         14.24
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Agritech Limited                       5,700,000          7.12
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,700,000          7.12
FDM Capital                  Aisha Steel Mill                             500          6.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          6.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Amreli Steels                            244,000         18.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 244,000         18.29
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                            102,000        133.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 102,000        133.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Flying Cement                         11,758,000          9.14
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              11,758,000          9.14
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Ghani Value Glas                         349,000         42.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 349,000         42.67
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Gul Ahmed                                    500         18.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         18.01
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Hum Network                                  500          5.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          5.97
AKD Sec.                     Lalpir Power                             500,000         20.48
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         20.48
Ghani Osman Sec.             Octopus Digital                           10,000         45.10
Msmaniar Financials                                                    20,000         50.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  30,000         48.37
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Int.Bulk                               1,500          4.57
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500          4.57
Fikrees                      Pak Refinery                                 500         17.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         17.25
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Siddiqsons Tin                         1,250,000          7.11
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,250,000          7.11
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                         1,700,000         17.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,700,000         17.29
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        23,136,500
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories