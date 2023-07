BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, riding on broader positive sentiment on hopes of the US Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes this month.

Indian shares rise as cooling US inflation powers IT stocks

The blue-chip Nifty index was up 0.44% at 19,498.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41% to 65,828.78 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.