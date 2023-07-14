BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.91%)
DGKC 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.67%)
HUBC 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,936 Decreased By -279.2 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 124,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,319 tonnes of import cargo and 35,675 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 89,319 comprised of 43,606 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,767 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,817 tonnes of Canola, 514 tonnes of Lentils & 34,615 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,675 tonnes comprised of 26,583 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,402 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,740 tonnes of Cement & 1,950 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5315 containers comprising of 2901 containers import and 2414 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 847 of 20’s and 996 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 31 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 465 of 20’s and 445 of 40’s loaded containers while 149 of 20’s and 455 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Eva Manila, SC Hongkong, Yong Xing, Wan Hai 627, Aquarius Honor and Sofia Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 02 ships namely, Alanis and TS Ningbo have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Karimata, Milaha Qatar, MSC Shanelle-V and Atrotos Heracles sailed out to sea on Thursday morning (today) on 13th July, while three more ships, MSC Cape town-III, Santa Ace and GC-Argon are expected to sail on same day afternoon .

Cargo volume of 188,199tonnes, comprising 156,222 tones imports Cargo and 31,977 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,967 Containers (1,086 TEUs Imports and 1,881 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 4 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bahri Tulip and Chemroad Quest & three more ships, SC-Hongkong, IPSEA Colossus and Vancouver carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Steel Coil and Container are expected to take berths at, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 13th July, while another containers ship, APL Florida is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 14th July, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories