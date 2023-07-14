KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 124,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,319 tonnes of import cargo and 35,675 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 89,319 comprised of 43,606 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,767 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,817 tonnes of Canola, 514 tonnes of Lentils & 34,615 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,675 tonnes comprised of 26,583 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,402 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,740 tonnes of Cement & 1,950 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5315 containers comprising of 2901 containers import and 2414 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 847 of 20’s and 996 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 31 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 465 of 20’s and 445 of 40’s loaded containers while 149 of 20’s and 455 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Eva Manila, SC Hongkong, Yong Xing, Wan Hai 627, Aquarius Honor and Sofia Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 02 ships namely, Alanis and TS Ningbo have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Karimata, Milaha Qatar, MSC Shanelle-V and Atrotos Heracles sailed out to sea on Thursday morning (today) on 13th July, while three more ships, MSC Cape town-III, Santa Ace and GC-Argon are expected to sail on same day afternoon .

Cargo volume of 188,199tonnes, comprising 156,222 tones imports Cargo and 31,977 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,967 Containers (1,086 TEUs Imports and 1,881 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 4 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bahri Tulip and Chemroad Quest & three more ships, SC-Hongkong, IPSEA Colossus and Vancouver carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Steel Coil and Container are expected to take berths at, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 13th July, while another containers ship, APL Florida is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 14th July, 2023.

