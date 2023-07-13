BAFL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.41%)
BIPL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.33%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.01%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.7%)
FABL 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.81%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
FFL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
GGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.32%)
HBL 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
HUBC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.72%)
MLCF 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.66%)
OGDC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.31%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
PIOC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.55%)
PPL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.49%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.44%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian capital faces drinking-water shortage as pumps flooded

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 03:33pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Supplies of drinking water in the Indian capital will fall by a quarter on Thursday and Friday because three treatment plants have been flooded, the city government said, as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain.

Delhi’s river is at its highest level in 45 years after unusually heavy downpours in neighbouring states like Haryana, to the north.

The city of 20 million people also saw heavy rain over the weekend with flooding in low-lying communities that forced hundreds of people to seek shelter in relief camps.

“There will be a water problem in some areas of Delhi,” the city’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Twitter.

“As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible,” he said of the three water treatment plants.

Kejriwal said the water level in the river could peak later on Thursday and in the meantime, people were being evacuated from flooded areas. “Saving the lives of people is most important.

I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency,“ he told reporters.

North Indian states near Delhi had received record rainfall since the monsoon began on June 1, with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh recording 100% and 70% more rain than average, respectively, the India Meteorological Department said. Delhi too has recorded 112% above-average rainfall, the department said.

Flood barriers have been set up in the posh Civil Lines residential area, where some top officials live, including Kejriwal, live in a bid to block the surging river water.

India Meteorological Department drinking water Arvind Kejriwal Yamuna River NEW DELHI RAIN

Comments

1000 characters

Indian capital faces drinking-water shortage as pumps flooded

Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

Read more stories