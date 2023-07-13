Govt’s tenure to end on Aug 14: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the tenure of the incumbent government is ending on the 14th of August and then the Election Commission of Pakistan has to announce the election date.

This, he stated, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth Rs14 billion and reforms in the national curriculum on Wednesday.

He said whosoever forms the next government after the elections, top priority should be given to education to make this nation great.

The prime minister was appreciative of the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE during the difficult times. He, however, said we have to do introspection to put the country in the right direction.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.

He also clarified that this budget will not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships. He said he wants to see the allocation of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to 140 billion rupees in the next 10 years, saying it is only through the promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development.

The prime minister recalled that Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established back in 2008 which provided scholarships to 450,000 students.

Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the prime minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.

He said we have to focus on education which is meaningful and has relevance with the modern-day requirements to better compete with the world.

Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund will be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering, and social sciences.

The minister said that the incorporation of the Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone, saying this will promote understanding among the youth about their rights and responsibilities.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said steps have also been taken by the present government to promote quality education and bring out-of-school children to educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023