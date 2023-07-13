BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt’s tenure to end on Aug 14: PM

Tahir Amin Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the tenure of the incumbent government is ending on the 14th of August and then the Election Commission of Pakistan has to announce the election date.

This, he stated, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth Rs14 billion and reforms in the national curriculum on Wednesday.

He said whosoever forms the next government after the elections, top priority should be given to education to make this nation great.

The prime minister was appreciative of the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE during the difficult times. He, however, said we have to do introspection to put the country in the right direction.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.

He also clarified that this budget will not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships. He said he wants to see the allocation of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to 140 billion rupees in the next 10 years, saying it is only through the promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development.

The prime minister recalled that Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established back in 2008 which provided scholarships to 450,000 students.

Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the prime minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.

He said we have to focus on education which is meaningful and has relevance with the modern-day requirements to better compete with the world.

Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund will be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering, and social sciences.

The minister said that the incorporation of the Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone, saying this will promote understanding among the youth about their rights and responsibilities.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said steps have also been taken by the present government to promote quality education and bring out-of-school children to educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif elections PDM general elections ECP government of pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 14 August Elections in Pakistan election date

Comments

1000 characters

Govt’s tenure to end on Aug 14: PM

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories