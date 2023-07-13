BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
European shares jump as cooling US inflation

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

PARIS: European shares jumped on Wednesday as further evidence of easing consumer inflation in the United States boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could end its market-punishing interest rate hikes soon, with technology and miners leading gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.5% higher, extending gains to the fourth straight day.

US consumer prices advanced 3.0% in June - their smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 - after 4% growth in May.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also grew 4.8% last month, moderating from a 5.3% increase in May.

While traders still expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting later in July, analysts said the US central bank could be close to ending its tightening given the downward trend in inflation.

“Regardless of whether the FOMC (the US Central Bank’s interest-rate setting body) raises interest rates later this week or not, the Fed is likely coming to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle,” said Daniel Casali, Chief Investment Strategist at Evelyn Partners.

UK’s Virgin Money climbed 11.5%, while shares of Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC rose about 3% each after the Bank of England said Britain’s eight largest lenders showed no capital inadequacies.

Gains in the lenders lifted UK’s FTSE 100 index by 1.8%, leading gains among European peers and pushing the European banks index up 1.9%.

Miners were the biggest sectoral gainers, up 3.8% as metal prices climbed on a weaker dollar.

Boosting the technology sub-index, semiconductor firms, including Aixtron, ASM International and Infineon, rose between 4% and 6.5% after Jefferies raised price targets on the stocks.

European shares inflation STOXX 600 index

