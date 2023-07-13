BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Finally, the IMF board approves bailout

Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

It is indeed heartening to note that the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accorded its approval to US$3 billion 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that Pakistan and the Fund reached a few days ago. The acceptance of or approval to SBA by Fund’s board was expected, it is highly significant nevertheless.

Hours before the Fund’s board reached this decision, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had deposited $1 billion with State Bank of Pakistan to support country’s foreign exchange reserves. Saudi Arabia had already deposited $3 billion to shore up our beleaguered foreign exchange reserves. Speaking at an event yesterday, the prime minister had expressed his optimism about IMF board’s decision with regard to the bailout.

The IMF board’s decision says that prime minister’s optimism was not misplaced at all. The incumbent government deserves praise for meeting all the conditionalities that the Fund had set up for the country.

The arrival of highly valuable deposits from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had placed Pakistan in a position to successfully persuade the IMF board to take decision in favour of this South Asian country. It is quite true that the IMF SBA has begun to yield dividends so soon.

The rating upgrade by global rating agency Fitch is a strong case in point. The IMF board’s decision with regard to SBA will certainly add to investor or business confidence in Pakistan. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and finance minister Ishaq Dar in particular deserve commendation for successfully breaking IMF’s procrastination for the greater good of the country.

Husna Mehdi (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif uae IMF SBP PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Finally, the IMF board approves bailout

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories