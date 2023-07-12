BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Gujarat in talks with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 05:45pm

AHMEDABAD: India’s Gujarat state is holding talks with Foxconn over a semiconductor plant, a top government official told Reuters, days after the Taiwanese giant broke off a $19.5 billion joint-venture plan with India’s Vedanta.

“We are in touch with multiple prospective investors, including Foxconn … Gujarat is uniquely positioned to attract top chipmakers,” said Vijay Nehra, secretary of the science and technology department in Gujarat.

Foxconn this week exited its project with Vedanta , which was also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, citing issues such as slow progress.

The breakup of the JV was a setback for Modi’s vision to establish India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. However, Foxconn said later it would apply for India chip incentives on its own and was exploring new partners.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters is first to report its talks with Gujarat.

Modi wants to make chipmaking a top priority in pursuit of a “new era” in electronics manufacturing, but his plan has so far floundered.

Three companies applied for incentives last year – the Vedanta-Foxconn JV, Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and global consortium ISMC, which counts Tower Semiconductor as a tech partner – but so far no deal has been sealed.

Explaining the Vedanta split on Tuesday, Foxconn said “there was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough” and there were other “challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome”, without giving more details.

V. Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India, wrote on LinkedIn: “Sometimes, you will fly higher when in solo.”

Its talks with Gujarat come weeks after Micron Technology said it will invest up to $825 million in a semiconductor testing and packaging facility in the state.

India Foxconn semiconductors chip maker

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Gujarat in talks with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant

Pakistan negotiating for a second discounted Russia crude shipment

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

PM Shehbaz hopes IMF board will approve $3 billion bailout

Majority owners of offshore holding seek direct stake in Pakistan’s K-Electric

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

10 killed in Lahore house fire

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: UN rights body passes Pakistan motion on religious hatred

Read more stories