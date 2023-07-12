‘Govt accepts IMF programme with heavy heart’: PM inaugurates first phase of Fata varsity in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a somber acknowledgment of the prevailing economic hardships, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his government was left with no choice but to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PM stated this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of first phase of Fata University in Peshawar. The PM highlighted the country’s difficult economic situation and stressed the need to learn from the past.

The premier said his government had to approach the IMF due to difficult economic conditions.

“We accepted the IMF programme with a heavy heart, not willingly.”

The premier expressed his hope that Pakistan would stand on its own feet, and poverty would also be eliminated.

On the occasion, the prime minister also appreciated the efforts of Army Chief General Asim Munir for securing the $ 2 billion loan from Saudi Arabia which the State Bank received on Tuesday.

The governor and caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam were also present.

This is the first university of merged tribal districts which will provide the latest education to the capable students of these districts, the PM said.

He said this is the right time to shape the future of the country with expeditious efforts in agriculture, Information Technology, minerals, export, and other sectors.

The PM further said the past years were very difficult.

“Pakistan will definitely stand on its own feet, prosperity will come, and agriculture will change the economy of Pakistan. If we want to end begging, we will have to stand on our own feet,” he said.

The prime minister said: “Today we got US two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia. I thank my brother Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi leadership always supported Pakistan in difficult times.”

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would emerge as a significant developing nation in the region and the world in the coming years.

He said: “Today our neighbour is going ahead of us, which is due to our own fault. Today we have to sweep before our own door. Today we have to decide whether to keep our self-esteem and dignity or live like beggars.”

He said that there was a time when Pakistan was ahead of India in terms of cotton export.

“We have to learn from the past. Countries prosper because of hard work. We have to bring revolution in agriculture and industry. I am sure that in the next few years, Pakistan will become a great developing country in the region and the world.”

Later, addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said 100,000 laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.

Addressing the prevalent issues of corruption and nepotism, the PM lamented the widespread occurrence of these practices, which he believed were undermining the very foundations of Pakistan.

The PM said the government has devised a comprehensive project to utilize agricultural power as a game changer for the country’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed determination to support the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for development of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam thanked the PM for working day and night in improving the crucial economic situation.

