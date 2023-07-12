Pakistan witnessing emergence of vibrant e-gaming culture

LAHORE: As e-sports are gaining popularity and recognition in various countries around the world, Pakistan is also witnessing the emergence of a vibrant e-gaming culture.

Fast Sports HD Pakistan's best Sports Channel and Tapmad, the country’s leading OTT platform, has forged a strategic partnership with E-Sports Marketing Pakistan, to bring more thrilling and engaging e-gaming events to the Pakistani audience.

The currently from these events is an online tournament for the game CSGO titled as CS-GO 5v5 The Last Ride, where gamers and teams from all over Pakistan, including some of the top players in the country, will compete for glory and prizes.

The tournament will be live streamed on Esports Marketing and Tapmad platforms, and will be broadcasted live on Fast Sports.

Esports Marketing Pakistan also invites other local organizations, investors, brands, and ad agencies to join them in their mission to foster the growth of the e-sports industry in the country.

According to Majid Hameed, the founder of Esports Marketing Pakistan, their goal is to elevate Pakistan's e-sports industry and highlight the country's talented gamers to the world.

He specifically mentioned Arslan Ash, a renowned Pakistani e-sports player known as "The King," to exemplify the talent present in the country. He believes that the e-sports industry in Pakistan should actively promote this cause for further growth and recognition.

