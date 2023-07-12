Health professionals hold protest over Sweden incident

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute / Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that the Holy Quran is the basic foundation of Islam and an integral part of our religious faith so desecration of Holy Quran cannot be tolerated at any cost.

While speaking at a rally organized by health professionals against the desecration of the Holy Quran by anti-Islamic elements in Sweden, he said that playing with the religious sentiments of more than one and a half billion Muslims around the globe in the name of freedom of expression is very much worrying and worrisome.

This heinous activity demands immediate action against the involved person so that no one can dare to take the path of extremism or violence and such nefarious step is not repeated again in any part of the world, he added.

A large number of LGH employees, patients and their relatives also attended in the rally. The participants who were carrying placards inscribed with slogans demanded that the Swedish government should take effective action against those who hurt the religious sentiments of everyone in the Muslim World.

While talking to the media, Prof. Al-Fareed said, if a solid plan of action is not devised to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, it will be difficult to control the sentiments of Muslim youth and ensure peace throughout the world.

For this purpose, United Nations must show utmost seriousness on this issue so that such incidents cannot be repeated in future and no one can even imagine such heinous step which hurts the hearts of billions of Muslims, he added.

