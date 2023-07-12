BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
FPCCI welcomes direct air link with Kazakhstan

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have welcomed commencing of a direct air link between Pakistan and Kazakhstan as it would help enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

It would prove to be a milestone in forging mutual business and economic integration with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh said the direct flights would increase the possibilities of economic cooperation between the two countries. Two flights in a week from Almaty, the industrial hub of Kazakhstan, to Lahore would help enhance economic activities.

Irfan Iqbal said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafin deserved appreciation for playing an important role in the launch of a direct air link between the two brotherly countries.

He said the economic relations between the two countries would improve further with the start of direct flights. He said the business community of Pakistan considered that the step would positively impact trade relations with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Sheikh expressed his views by highlighting its positive impact on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. He emphasized that introducing a direct air flight between our two nations would bring about a transformative change, fostering increased trade, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.

He said the direct air route between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is pivotal in enhancing commercial activities and bolstering bilateral trade.

