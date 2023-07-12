BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
World Population Day: Message from Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary to Government of Sindh Population Welfare Department

Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

TEXT: Population Welfare Department of Sindh celebrates World Population Day annually on 11th July. Theme of World Population Day this year is to uplift the rights and voices of the girls and women for achieving infinite possibilities.

Like global population almost 50% of the population of Pakistan are women. If these girls and women are treated equally, their rights are safeguarded and their voice is given due consideration, there are greater possibilities for improved, enlightened, egalitarian and developed society.

Population Welfare Department Sindh endeavors hard to provide women undeniable right of family planning. There is a huge population influx in cities due to migration.

In this regard, Population Welfare Department in collaboration with its partners started various programs to ensure that quality Family Planning services are provided to growing population of peri-urban areas of Sindh.

The women in hard-to-reach rural areas of Sindh are also catered through conducting weekly Family Health Days (Camps) and monthly Family Health Mela. It is necessary to highlight works done by Population Welfare Department in last couple of years under the leadership of Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh Training Institutes: Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) at Karachi is made fully functional by providing all necessary Electronic/Electrical Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures; Regional Training Institutes at Karachi and Hyderabad are also strengthened.

Supply Chain System: The supply Chain System of Contraceptives from Central Ware House to Districts is strengthened. For supply of contraceptive commodities from Central Ware House to districts 2 reefer trucks and 3 loading trucks are procured. District stores are provided with Refrigerator, Iron Racks & Plastic Pallets.

Costed Implementation Plan (CIP): The ADP Scheme namely Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) is Re-revised in 2022-23 to achieve FP2030 goals. Major interventions incorporated are branding of RHS-A Centers and Family Welfare Centers, strengthening coordination at District level amongst the stakeholders through District Coordinators and provision of Mobile Vans to excess clients to hard to reach areas.

Visibility of Service Delivery Points: Branding of 200 FWCs is done which has improved visibility of Family Welfare Centers and FP client’s number has also increased.

Monitoring System: Traditional report based Monitoring Mechanism is improved by introducing modern electronic and real time web-based Monitoring system. Digitalization of Data: The paper-based registration of clients is shifted to the Electronic Clients Record (ECR), embedded in the Contraceptive Logistic Management Information System (CLMIS). The robust data recorded in ECR would be instrumental in evidence-based decision making.

Contraceptive Commodity Security: Since 2016, Population Welfare Department procures contraceptive for all stakeholders (DOH, PPHI and Private Partners). Ours Contraceptive Commodity Security is the best as compared with other provinces. Sindh is the only province that has introduced new methods like Implants (Jadelle) and DMPA (Sayana Press).

Functional Integration: The functional integration with public and private sectors is streamlined for providing Family planning services. Around 350 services delivery centers are re-located to Health Facilities to streamline FP Services.

Post Partum Family Planning: services areintroduced at tertiary hospitals of Health Department. Population Welfare Department Sindh directly provides contraceptives to all Tertiary Care Hospitals of Sindh.

Awareness Sessions: For spreading the awareness regarding benefits of Family Planning, Population Welfare Department Sindh is conducting awareness session in universities, colleges, provincial line Departments and shanty areas.

Public Private Partnership: Population Welfare Department Sindh fully supports public private partnership in terms of family planning services. NGOs, private health networks and private health facilities are registered to provide FP services. They are provided free contraceptives and trainings by Population Welfare Department. Currently, 421 private health facilities are registered with PWDS.

The Social Male Mobilization: The Social Male Mobilizers who were working in isolation are activated by regularization of services of 1055 Male Mobilizers. They are referring NSV/ FP Clients during camps.

In addition to that, PWDS is providing FP training to Doctors/Paramedic staff of Health Department. Lady Health Workers (LHWs) are also being trained on use of Sayana Press, a new three-month injectable contraceptive for women, to provide quality family planning services to the people of Sindh at their door step.

PWDS is also working in local communities to find effective and innovative solutions to counter population issues in Sindh. We also collaborate with partners to ensure undisrupted services in underserved areas.

Today, on the occasion of "World Population Day”, I would like to thank my team working at PWDS for providing quality services to the people of Sindh. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our partners in helping us to achieve our targets.

Population Welfare Department Sindh is committed to protect the reproductive health rights of its people and to address the challenges faced by them.

World Population Day Population Welfare Department of Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch

