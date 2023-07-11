BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow rise ahead of monthly inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 07:22pm

The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday ahead of inflation data, as investors were hopeful that a slowdown in price increases could support a sooner-than-expected end to the Federal Reserve’s policy of rapid monetary tightening.

The latest data, due on Wednesday, is expected to show consumer prices cooled on an annual basis in June, which could influence bets on another rate hike after the July meeting.

Investors have already raised their expectations of a 25 basis-point rate hike later this month after last week’s jobs report pointed to a resilient U.S. economy.

In the previous session, the main U.S. stock indexes closed a choppy session slightly higher after Fed officials signalled the central bank was nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

“Investors are spending a lot of time thinking about the CPI data,” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

“They’re hoping that those numbers will be a little cooled, which might signal to the Fed that rate hikes are working and that there may be an earlier end to future rate hikes.”

Wall St kicks off week higher ahead of inflation numbers

New York Fed President John Williams in an interview with the Financial Times said the central bank is not done raising rates. He added that the economy is yet to feel the full impact of past rate hikes.

Weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, megacap growth stocks such as Apple and Alphabet slipped 0.3% and 0.1%, extending Monday’s losses as Nasdaq Inc said it would rebalance its Nasdaq 100 index to address the benchmark’s “overconcentration.”

“The impact (of the rebalance) may be modest,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

“The big-cap Nasdaq index is going to adjust weightings vs. a full addition or deletion. Also, far more money tracks the S&P 500, which is why S&P 500 component changes get a lot more attention than Nasdaq 100 moves.”

Amazon.com outpaced megacap peers, up 1.5%, going into the “Prime Day” 48-hour shopping event, which falls on July 11-12.

At 09:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125.25 points, or 0.37%, at 34,069.65, the S&P 500 was up 5.68 points, or 0.13%, at 4,415.21, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.45 points, or 0.06%, at 13,677.04.

Nine of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading, with energy and materials leading gains by 0.6% each on the back of gains in commodity prices.

Leading gains on the Dow, Salesforce advanced 3.1% after the cloud services firm said it would increase prices of some of its cloud and marketing tools, a first in seven years.

Most big banks also rose, with JPMorgan Chase climbing 0.6% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy” ahead of quarterly results later this week.

Wall Street banks are expected to report higher profits for the second quarter as rising interest payments offset a downturn in dealmaking.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.83-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 12 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Nasdaq index Wall Street’s main indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

S&P 500, Dow rise ahead of monthly inflation data

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

Oil prices steady as supply cuts counter economic headwinds

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

Read more stories