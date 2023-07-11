Sindh assembly may elect new opposition leader tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly is expected to choose a new leader of the opposition on July 12, 2023 for a consultation on the caretaker government in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI, who is the incumbent opposition leader, has been absent from the assembly sessions since May 9 violence.

The opposition leader, according to legal requirements, has to be needed for a consultation with the leader of the house for a caretaker setup ahead of the assembly dissolution.

Haleem Adil Sheikh’s unavailability has now forced the house to choose its new opposition leader because of the legal requirements.

The assembly is completing its five year term on August 13, 2023 and therefore its session has been called to find a way to remove hurdles.

The new opposition leader is likely to be MQM’s Ali Khurshidi, who may serve just for a month ahead of the assembly dissolution, sources said. The assembly secretariat has issued a notification for the session on July 12. It will be the third time for the house to have an opposition leader in five years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023