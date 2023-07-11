BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh assembly may elect new opposition leader tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly is expected to choose a new leader of the opposition on July 12, 2023 for a consultation on the caretaker government in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI, who is the incumbent opposition leader, has been absent from the assembly sessions since May 9 violence.

The opposition leader, according to legal requirements, has to be needed for a consultation with the leader of the house for a caretaker setup ahead of the assembly dissolution.

Haleem Adil Sheikh’s unavailability has now forced the house to choose its new opposition leader because of the legal requirements.

The assembly is completing its five year term on August 13, 2023 and therefore its session has been called to find a way to remove hurdles.

The new opposition leader is likely to be MQM’s Ali Khurshidi, who may serve just for a month ahead of the assembly dissolution, sources said. The assembly secretariat has issued a notification for the session on July 12. It will be the third time for the house to have an opposition leader in five years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh Assembly PTI Caretaker setup opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh assembly may elect new opposition leader tomorrow

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories