TDAP welcomes opening of Kazakhstan- Pakistan operations

KARACHI: Kazakhstan has decided to operate direct flights from Almaty to Lahore, on weekly basis. On the occasion, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, the Chief Executive TDAP expressed his views by highlighting the positive impact it will have on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

He emphasized that “The introduction of a direct air flight between our two nations will bring about a transformative change, fostering increased trade, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.”

He said that the direct air route between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing commercial activities and bolstering bilateral trade. By providing a convenient and efficient means of transportation, this direct flight will undoubtedly encourage entrepreneurs, traders, tourists and investors

from both countries to explore new opportunities, expand their operations, and forge stronger economic ties.

