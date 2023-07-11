BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
Finalisation of GDs’ assessment without valid EIF stopped

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restrained the Customs field formations from the finalisation of the assessment of goods declarations (GDs) of imported goods without valid Electronic Import Form (EIF).

The directive of the customs authorities has been issued after certain importers/ traders cleared GDs without tagging financial instrument. The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (SAPT) Terminal, Karachi has directed concerned offices or staff with regard to due diligence in the assessment of GDs with regard to EIF.

It has been brought to the notice of competent authority that a few unscrupulous importers and clearing agents have been adopting different ways for circumventing the mandatory requirements with regard to financial instruments as envisaged under chapter 13 of the Foreign Exchange Manual of State Bank of Pakistan.

Therefore, due diligence shall be exercised while carrying out the assessment.

The directorate has directed the offices to ensure that credentials of EIF attached with GD such as value, description, HS code, and quantity must commensurate with the declaration of that subject GD.

The assessment of those GDs shall not be finalised without valid EIF, where claimed exemption of chapter-99 of Pakistan Customs tariff has not been extended by the assessing officer on account of inadmissibility, customs authorities instructions added.

SBP FBR EIF Pakistan Customs Tariff SAPT GDS

