BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.28%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.96%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,489 Increased By 25.2 (0.57%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 57.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,503 Increased By 295.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,888 Increased By 84 (0.53%)
Jul 10, 2023
Markets

Corn, soybeans edge higher, though US weather curbs gains

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 09:54am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybean futures ticked higher on Monday, after losses in the previous session, although gains were limited due to expectations of further rains in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat prices slid for a third consecutive session to a one-week low due to ample supplies from newly harvested Russian crop.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $4.95 a bushel as of 0259 GMT, while soybeans was 0.3% higher at $13.21-1/2 a bushel. Wheat fell 0.6% to $6.45-3/4 a bushel.

Mexico says corn production will rise in 2023 amid US trade tensions

Grain traders are monitoring shifts in weather as more U.S. corn enters its critical pollination stage. Two-thirds of corn and 60% of soybeans were affected by drought as of July 4, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Normal to above-normal precipitation is forecast for the central and southern Midwest over the next six to 15 days and the northwest corner of the region is expected to remain largely dry, according to Commodity Weather Group.

Weekly USDA corn export data showed sales came in line with trade expectations last week, while wheat sales and new-crop soybean sales topped estimates.

Additionally, the USDA on Friday confirmed that Mexico purchased 180,000 metric tons of old- and new-crop U.S. corn.

Traders are awaiting a monthly USDA supply-and-demand report on Wednesday, with cuts to U.S. corn and soybean yield estimates possible.

Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, is on track for a bumper harvest.

Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week ended July 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

Non-commercial traders, which includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report showed.

