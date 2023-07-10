Indirect taxes fuelling poverty: PDP

KARACHI: Opposing the idea of collecting radio license fee from the public through electricity bill, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday said that indirect taxations are further increasing poverty by eroding purchasing power of inflation hit people.

He asked to give the citizens some relief as the highest food inflation has already broken their back.

He said subsidies and concessions to the elite class should be withdrawn immediately to create some breathing space for the poverty-stricken people.

He said the citizens have already paid TV license fee through electricity bills and now charging radio license fee also as indirect tax is yet another atrocity to them.

He said now hardly any one watches PTV or listens to Radio Pakistan and making the taxpayers to feed these white elephants is illogical and unjust. He said the loss-making state owned entities should be sold to save the public from running them with their taxes.

Altaf Shakoor said the government should not waste precious taxpayers’ money to run the overstaffed and ill managed departments and organizations.

He said recruitment on a political basis has already made the majority of the government entities undue burden on the budget. He said foreign loans are taking more than half of our budget and the rest is being devoured by loss-making state owned entities and private power producers through circular debt. He said these cruel leeches are sucking our precious financial resources leaving nothing for social sector development.

Altaf Shakoor said Pakistan has achieved all basic requirements of progress and prosperity: land, manpower, river water and ample sunlight for solar energy.

He said using these resources properly can make Pakistan one of the richest countries of the world.

