Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Afghanistan series

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of Tuesday’s last one-day international and the Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan due to a knee injury.

Ebadot picked up the injury in Bangladesh’s 142-run defeat in the second match on Saturday in Chittagong when he hobbled off the ground and was unable to bat.

“The MRI suggests that this is not a major injury. We expect him to recover in about two weeks time,” Bangladesh team physiotherapist Muzadded Alpha Sany said in a statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“He will remain with the team as he does his rehab.”

The victory on Saturday made Afghanistan just the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years after world champions England.

Bangladesh, who also lost the opening match by 17 runs, are now in danger of being whitewashed at home since suffering a 0-3 defeat to Sri Lanka in 2014.

The ODI series will follow two T20s in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Afghanistan also suffered an injury blow ahead of the T20s, as pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was ruled out for the series with a knee injury and was replaced by Nijat Masood, according to cricket website Cricbuzz.

Nijat, who played three T20s so far, impressed in his Test debut in Bangladesh, picking up 5-79 in debut innings.