BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cambodian PM Hun Sen urges Ukraine not to use US cluster bombs

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2023 04:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country still grapples with deadly war remnants, on Sunday urged Ukraine not to use cluster bombs, after Washington announced plans to send the weapons to Kyiv to fight Russian troops.

Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply cluster munitions, which can go undetonated and potentially endanger civilians for years to come.

“It would be the greatest danger for Ukrainians for many years or up to a hundred years if cluster bombs are used in Russian-occupied areas in the territory of Ukraine,” Hun Sen tweeted.

He cited Cambodia’s “painful experience” of US cluster munitions dropped in the early 1970s, a foreign legacy that has left tens of thousands maimed or killed.

“It has been more than half a century. There have been no means to destroy them all yet,” Hun Sen added.

“As my pity for the Ukrainian people, I appeal to the US president as the supplier and the Ukrainian president as the recipient not to use cluster bombs in the war because the real victims will be Ukrainians,” he said.

Washington said it had received assurances from Kyiv that it would seek to minimise the risk to civilians, with US President Joe Biden admitting that supplying Ukraine with the weapons was a “difficult decision”.

The United States dropped millions of bombs on Cambodia and Laos during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s in an attempt to hit communist bases.

And following 30 years of civil war which ended in 1998, Cambodia is among the most heavily mined countries in the world.

The effects of the US bombing campaign and minefields left from conflict have long been felt, with around 20,000 Cambodians killed over the last four decades after stepping on landmines or unexploded ordnance.

Clearance work continues to this day, with the government vowing to clear all mines and unexploded ordnance by 2025.

In January, a group of Ukrainian deminers visited Cambodian minefields to learn from decades of bitter experience.

Russia Ukraine Cambodia Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cluster bombs Hun Sen,

Comments

1000 characters

Cambodian PM Hun Sen urges Ukraine not to use US cluster bombs

Beleaguered PTI relishes IMF meeting

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Yellen sees 'progress' in rocky US-China ties, expects more communication

Zelensky hails 'brave' Ukraine on 500th day of war

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

Read more stories