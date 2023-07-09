IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that after the government agreement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started a series of meetings with political parties as the IMF had “some concerns with the previous government”.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that the IMF discussed some concerns about the previous PTI regime with the government. He said that political and economic stability would come only from the democratic system.

Answer a question, the PPP leader said that we are not against any political party, we will know about the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) when it would come into field for elections.

Answering another question, he said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Dubai. In this meeting, they discussed overall political situation of the country.

He said that there was no discussion regarding seat adjustment for coming elections. He said that the Benazir Income Support Program, aimed at empowering the women, has been recognised at the international level.

He said that we are introducing new initiatives to facilitate the deserving families. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday (Friday) inaugurated social protection accounts under which the beneficiaries will be able to open their bank accounts.

He said that the budget of the BISP has been enhanced to 404.2 billion rupees.

