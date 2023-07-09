BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

SCO summit: a humiliating climbdown

Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

EDITORIAL: This year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, chaired by India for the first time, was largely overshadowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enthusiasm for political point scoring.

For a start, he decided to have a virtual rather than an in-person summit, apparently, to avoid hosting his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, who was likely to attend as had Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari the SCO foreign ministers’ conference in Goa last May - a first such visit in 11 years.

It was a principled decision not to allow bilateral tensions to take the limelight away from a multilateral forum of economic, political and security cooperation. Yet Modi used the occasion, without naming any names, to level his usual manifestly false allegations of cross-border terrorism against Pakistan, urging member nations to condemn this country.

That left no choice for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but to respond in kind. Indirectly pointing to Modi government‘s “violent ultra-nationalist” policies, he said, “religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic political agendas.” And in an oblique reference to the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he called for establishing positive peace in the SCO region, emphasising that “to achieve that goal, the fundamental rights and freedoms must be guaranteed to all, including those under occupation.”

Along with Pakistan Modi also took a dig at Beijing on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a part of which passes through Gilgit-Baltistan, saying it is essential to “respect the sovereignty and regional integrity” of SCO member countries.

It is worth noting, however, that except for India all SCO members including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, of course, Pakistan have supported BRI in a joint declaration. India has also refused to sign the SCO’s 2030 Economic Development Strategy document, claiming it has excessive influence of Chinese policy.

The SCO encompassing the world’s largest geographical region and population has a huge potential to address the problems of terrorism, poverty, and climate change.

It also offers opportunities for leaders to meet informally during summits or ministerial meetings and resolve issues of dispute bedeviling their relations.

Unfortunately, the Modi government with its ideological and confrontational approach towards Pakistan and China is interested more in using this forum for settling scores rather than working in a spirit of cooperation in the greater interest of this vast region’s peace and progress.

The policy wins it brownie points in domestic politics, vitiating the regional atmosphere in the same measure.

As long as Narendra Modi-led BJP rules India, tensions with Pakistan will remain high. It is imperative therefore that the SCO members ensure that this mammoth Eurasian project of development does not become an organisation where leaders meet but achieve nothing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Narendra Modi Shehbaz Sharif terrorism Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan and China SCO summit

Comments

1000 characters

SCO summit: a humiliating climbdown

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories