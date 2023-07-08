BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India confirm men and women teams will compete in Asian Games

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2023 10:18am

NEW DELHI: Cricket powerhouse India confirmed they will send both their men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Cricket featured twice in the Asian Games but India did not participate either when the country hosted the Games in 2010 or in 2014.

With India gearing up for the 50-overs home World Cup later this year, they would field a second-string men’s team in the Asian Games with opener Shikhar Dhawan as the likely captain.

“BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games…” board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

ODI World Cup schedule during WTC final, says India’s cricket chief

“However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games.”

The decision was taken after Friday’s apex committee meeting in Mumbai where the world’s richest cricket board also decided to upgrade its stadiums beginning with the 10 venues where World Cup matches will be staged this year.

The BCCI also decided to formulate a policy to prevent early retirements by players to play in lucrative overseas T20 leagues, Shah added.

Icc BCCI Asian Games Cricket World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

India confirm men and women teams will compete in Asian Games

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories