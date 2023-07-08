BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Over 100 Mepco labourers paid wages under IRD mechanism

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: More than 100 daily wage labourers working in the Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) were provided five months’ salary by their contractor due to the timely intervention and mediation of Muhammad Zahid, Senior Investigation Officer of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Multan.

Muhammad Zeeshan, a daily wage labourer along with 33 others lodged a complaint against “Ali Azam Enterprises,” a contractor of Mepco, wherein, they claimed that the said contractor had failed in paying their daily wages for the last five months and they were living miserably.

The complaint was processed under Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) through mediation and conciliation between the representative of Mepco and the contractor, Riaz Ahmad, under Wafaqi Mohtasib IRD Mechanism.

The contractor admitted the fact about non-payment of wages and undertook that payment of wages to all the labourers of DG Khan, Kot Chutta and Rajanpur Mepco Division would be made till 26th June 2023.

On June 27, the representative of “Ali Azam Enterprises” apprised the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office that the pending wages of more than 100 labourers amounting to Rs 5 million has been paid and their rightful grievances have been redressed through mediation and conciliation.

Zeeshan, the representative of the complainants also endorsed the version of the agency to the extent that their wages have been paid before Eid-ul-Azha and extended gratitude to the Ombudsman Office for redressal of their grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

