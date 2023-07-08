BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Smuggling of tyres, spare parts: PM for early formulation of comprehensive policy

APP Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned for the early formulation of a comprehensive policy to do away with the smuggling of tyres and spare parts.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Service Long March Tyres and Chaoyang Long March Tyres led by their Chairman Li Qingwen, also instructed the relevant authorities to take effective measures to curb the smuggling of tyres.

He told the delegation that being a time-tested friend; China always supported Pakistan like a brother in every hour of need.

He also assured the delegation that the government would extend all possible support to the Chinese investors to facilitate their investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the delegation for their company's investment through a joint venture with Pakistan's renowned tyre manufacturing company.

The prime minister was told that tyres being manufactured by the plant established by Chinese investment were also being exported to the international market.

It was told that within a short span of a year, the company’s tyres have created their space in the world markets.

The prime minister was told that the company would enhance tyres manufacturing to boost its exports to $ 200 million annually.

The prime minister instructed the authorities to extend all-out support to the Chinese investors to uplift the tyre industry in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Pasha and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

