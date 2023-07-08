BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA arrests six more human traffickers

NNI Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested six more human traffickers during the ongoing countrywide crackdown linked with the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Greece.

In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said that the agency arrested six human traffickers – members of a notorious gang involved in sending Pakistanis to Europe ‘illegally’.

The suspects, according to investigation agency, were arrested from Kharian, Malkwal, Jhelum, Lahore and Gujrat. The arrested accuseds were identified as Aslam Darikan, Hasnain Shah, Safdar, Arshad Gujjar, Ashraf and Mumtaz Hussain.

The FIA spokesperson noted that the suspects took millions of rupees from Pakistani citizens to send them to Europe. The accused received Rs2.5 million to 2.7 million per person from a number of citizens.

“Several cases were registered against the arrested accused,” the spokesperson said, adding that the suspects had also links with the international smuggling group.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

Earlier in June, FIA Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

Tariq Masood said that 150 Pakistanis are missing in the incident. Out of 150 missing nationals, 115 belong to Gujrat, 30 from Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

“Six teams are working to arrest the human smugglers. Most prime suspects are residing in Libya. National identity cards and passports of suspected human traffickers have been blocked. Human traffickers in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.”

He further said that DNA samples of 125 persons have been collected for identification purposes.

Shehbaz Sharif FIA PM Shehbaz Sharif human traffickers Tariq Masood

Comments

1000 characters

FIA arrests six more human traffickers

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories