ANP rejects HEC (Amend) Bill 2023, vows to resist move

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) rejected the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) Amendment Bill 2023 and vowed that the ANP will not accept any such laws which would affect provincial autonomy.

The ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan in a statement here on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former government used to run its affairs through ordinances which was tantamount to disrespect of the parliament.

He demanded of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to avoid following the policies of the previous PTI government and withdraw the federal higher education commission amendment 2023 bill otherwise such acts would harm the political alliance.

“Parliament was disrespected by the previous government and it is being done by the current government but we will not let democracy and the supremacy of Parliament come under any circumstances. We will raise our voice against all laws which can affect the 18th Amendment,” Aimal vowed.

While rejecting the Federal Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023, the provincial president ANP Aimal Wali Khan said that the previous government had opened an ordinance factory, so they are still seeing the same thing today.

He said that the PTI was brought to power under the conspiracy against the 18th Amendment, but today's coalition government might also want to end provincial autonomy, for which the first step had been taken in the form of ending the powers of the Provincial Higher Education Commission.

Demanding Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to withdraw the Federal Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023, he said that such orders could damage political unity. The ANP would not tolerate attacks on the rights of the provinces under the guise of reducing the powers of the higher education commission chairman. “We will decide our future line of action in case the federal government did not withdraw the amendment bill forthwith,” the ANP provincial chief added.

